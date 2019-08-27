Gonzalez (2-2) allowed nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks over five innings Monday, striking out five batters and taking the loss against St. Louis.

After giving up just one run in five innings against the Cardinals in his last outing, Gonzalez got absolutely shelled in this one. He coughed up two runs in the first inning before giving up a massive six-run second. For good measure, Yadier Molina took him deep in the fourth. Gonzalez will put his 4.34 ERA on the line against the Cubs in Chicago on Sunday.