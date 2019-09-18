Gonzalez scattered two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings in relief and struck out four Tuesday in the Brewers' 3-1 win over the Padres.

Brandon Woodruff's return from the injured list resulted in Gonzalez losing his starting role, but the lefty ended up handling the larger workload of the two while manager Craig Counsell deployed the duo as a piggyback tandem. The piggyback arrangement won't necessarily be in place when Woodruff's next turn comes up, but Gonzalez should have ample opportunity to eat innings behind any of the team's rotation members. No Brewers pitcher has covered more than 6.1 innings in any game since Jordan Lyles tossed seven frames Aug. 11.