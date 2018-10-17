Gonzalez exited during the second inning Tuesday in Game 4 of the NLCS after suffering a left ankle injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gonzalez rolled his left ankle fielding a grounder to start the second inning and attempted to remain in the game, but was pulled after one pitch when he showed clear discomfort. The veteran left-hander struggled in the brief appearance, allowing one run on two hits and a walk, while also hitting a batter. Rookie Freddy Peralta took the mound for the Brewers.