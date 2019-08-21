Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Fans six in no-decision
Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Cardinals, giving up one run on three hits and four walks over five innings while striking out six.
The veteran southpaw wasn't exactly sharp, tossing only 47 of 92 pitches for strikes, but aside from a Harrison Bader triple he didn't allow any loud contact and kept the Brewers in the game. Gonzalez will take a 3.64 ERA and 53:24 K:BB through 59.1 innings into his next start Monday -- a rematch with the Cards back in Miller Park.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Surrenders five earned runs•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Stingy in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Strikes out four in return from IL•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Cleared to start Saturday•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: On track to start Saturday•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Plays catch Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start