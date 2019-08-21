Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Cardinals, giving up one run on three hits and four walks over five innings while striking out six.

The veteran southpaw wasn't exactly sharp, tossing only 47 of 92 pitches for strikes, but aside from a Harrison Bader triple he didn't allow any loud contact and kept the Brewers in the game. Gonzalez will take a 3.64 ERA and 53:24 K:BB through 59.1 innings into his next start Monday -- a rematch with the Cards back in Miller Park.