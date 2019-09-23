Gonzalez tossed 3.1 scoreless innings of relief and picked up his third win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Gonzalez worked as a primary pitcher a second straight time through the rotation, and that ultimately resulted in him picking up his first win since May 15. While Gonzalez has not helped fantasy players in the win department the last few months, he has done decent work in the ratio categories, posting a 3.70 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 82.2 innings this season.