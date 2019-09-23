Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: First win since May
Gonzalez tossed 3.1 scoreless innings of relief and picked up his third win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.
Gonzalez worked as a primary pitcher a second straight time through the rotation, and that ultimately resulted in him picking up his first win since May 15. While Gonzalez has not helped fantasy players in the win department the last few months, he has done decent work in the ratio categories, posting a 3.70 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 82.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Another piggyback assignment on tap•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Excels in piggyback role•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Shifts to piggyback role•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Yields two runs in four frames•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Provides five strong innings•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Struggles with control•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...