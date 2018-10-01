Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Gets 10th win
Gonzalez (10-11) got the win against the Tigers on Sunday, giving up no runs on three hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one in the Brewers' 11-0 victory.
Gonzalez put in a strong effort in this season finale outing for the Brewers, giving him three wins and just six earned runs allowed over five starts with Milwaukee since coming over in a trade with the Nationals. He finishes the season with a 4.21 ERA, a 1.44 WHIP and 148 strikeouts over 171 innings between Washington and Milwaukee.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Confirmed for Sunday's start•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: No-decision in short start•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Shuts down Reds for ninth win•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Can't complete five innings against Bucs•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Strong Brewers debut•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Slated to join rotation Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....