Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Gets 10th win

Gonzalez (10-11) got the win against the Tigers on Sunday, giving up no runs on three hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one in the Brewers' 11-0 victory.

Gonzalez put in a strong effort in this season finale outing for the Brewers, giving him three wins and just six earned runs allowed over five starts with Milwaukee since coming over in a trade with the Nationals. He finishes the season with a 4.21 ERA, a 1.44 WHIP and 148 strikeouts over 171 innings between Washington and Milwaukee.