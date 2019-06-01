Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a dead arm Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez reportedly isn't feeling any pain, but his arm simply didn't feel right. That doesn't sound particularly encouraging, but the Brewers don't currently appear to be expecting a long absence. Catcher Manny Pina (hamstring) who was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, with the Brewers taking advantage of a pair of off days to go with four starters for now. Zach Davies will start Sunday against the Pirates.