Gonzalez (shoulder) said he's "very hopeful" about making his next scheduled start, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez exited Friday's game against the Cubs in the seventh inning with shoulder tightness; the southpaw said he's simply dealing with soreness Saturday, suggesting he won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation as a result. Look for Gonzalez's availability to clear up in the next few days.