Gonzalez allowed four hits and two runs while striking out five over 4.2 scoreless frames in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Saturday.

Gonzalez has recently served as a primary reliever, but he did well as a traditional starter in this contest, throwing 40 of his 72 pitches for strikes. The 34-year-old has seen mostly limited innings in his appearances, posting a 3.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 87.1 innings this season. He produced a 78:37 K:BB and 3-2 record as well.