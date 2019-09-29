Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Keeps Rockies off scoreboard
Gonzalez allowed four hits and two runs while striking out five over 4.2 scoreless frames in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Saturday.
Gonzalez has recently served as a primary reliever, but he did well as a traditional starter in this contest, throwing 40 of his 72 pitches for strikes. The 34-year-old has seen mostly limited innings in his appearances, posting a 3.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 87.1 innings this season. He produced a 78:37 K:BB and 3-2 record as well.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Rejoining rotation Saturday•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: First win since May•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Another piggyback assignment on tap•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Excels in piggyback role•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Shifts to piggyback role•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Yields two runs in four frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...