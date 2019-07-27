Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Leaves with trainer
Gonzalez exited Friday night's game against the Cubs with an unspecified injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out nine over 6.1 innings prior to exiting.
Milwaukee's athletic trainer went out to visit Gonzalez during the sixth inning, and he would ultimately walk off the mound with an apparent injury. The extent of the injury is not known at this time.
