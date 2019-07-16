Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Nearly ready to return
Gonzalez's (arm) next start is expected to come in the majors, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Gonzalez has been out since late May with dead arm, but he's apparently ready to go after just two rehab appearances. He allowed a combined three runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings of work, striking out six and walking none. He lines up to pitch Saturday in Arizona and could boot Adrian Houser back to the bullpen.
