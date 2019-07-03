Gonzalez (arm) is expected to require more than one rehab start before returning to the big leagues, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gonzalez was previously thought to have a chance to return from his dead arm prior to the All-Star break. He's no longer on that timeline and will have to wait at least a little while into the second half before being activated. It's not yet clear exactly when his rehab assignment will begin.