Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: No-decision in short start
Gonzalez allowed three runs on three hits in four innings Tuesday against the Cardinals, striking out two and walking two in a no-decision.
Gonzalez pitched decently outside of a three-run homer allowed to Yadier Molina and was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the top of the fifth inning. In four starts now for the Brewers, Gonzalez is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 20 strikeouts against nine walks in 20.1 innings. The lefty is not currently slated to start again this season, but things could change depending on the Brewers' playoff situation and if they need him take the mound for the final game of the season at home against the Tigers.
