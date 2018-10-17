Gonzalez (ankle) was replaced on Milwaukee's NLCS roster by Zach Davies on Wednesday.

As expected, Gonzalez's 2018 campaign will come to a close after he suffered a left ankle injury in Game 4 on Tuesday. Because the club took him off the active roster, he will not be eligible to return to the fold for the World Series if the Brewers defeat the Dodgers.

More News
Our Latest Stories