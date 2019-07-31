Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: On track to start Saturday
Gonzalez (shoulder) said he is on track to start Saturday against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez felt good after playing catch Tuesday and figures to throw a bullpen session in advance of Saturday's outing, but it appears he'll be able to avoid a trip to the injured list. The veteran left-hander has a 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB over 41.1 innings this season.
