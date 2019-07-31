Gonzalez (shoulder) said he is on track to start Saturday against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez felt good after playing catch Tuesday and figures to throw a bullpen session in advance of Saturday's outing, but it appears he'll be able to avoid a trip to the injured list. The veteran left-hander has a 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB over 41.1 innings this season.