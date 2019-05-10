Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Pitches 5.2 scoreless frames
Gonzalez tossed 5.2 shutout innings, allowing only two hits with three strikeouts and three walks to earn a victory against the Cubs on Friday.
Signed originally just as a place-holder starter at the end of April, Gonzalez has been a giant pleasant surprise. He hasn't pitched past the sixth inning in any of his three MLB outings this year, but he also has yet to yield more than two runs in any appearance. He is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 12 strikeouts across 16 innings. Gonzalez will look to keep this strong beginning to the year going in his next start against the Phillies on Wednesday.
