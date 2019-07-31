Gonzalez (shoulder) played catch Tuesday and is optimistic he'll be able to start Thursday or Friday against the Cubs, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Gonzalez originally lined up to pitch during the three-game series at Oakland, but he'll instead take a bit of extra time with recent acquisition Jordan Lyles entering the rotation Wednesday. Gonzalez was pulled from last Friday's start with left shoulder tightness and is looking to avoid a trip to the injured list.