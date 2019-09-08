Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Provides five strong innings
Gonzalez gave up one run on two hits and two walks across five innings during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cubs. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.
Gonzalez issued four walks in each of his past four starts, but he illustrated better command Saturday while giving up only one hard-hit ball, which was a solo homer to Addison Russell. The veteran left-hander has a 3.98 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 63:34 K:BB over 72.1 innings and lines up to pitch at Miami on Thursday.
