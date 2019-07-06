Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Rehab to begin Wednesday
Gonzalez (arm) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Carolina on Wednesday, Sophia Minnaert of FOX Sports Wisconsin reports.
Gonzalez hasn't pitched since late May due to a dead arm. He threw an extended bullpen session Saturday and is expected to make multiple rehab starts before eventually returning to Milwaukee.
