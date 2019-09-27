Play

Gonzalez is scheduled to start Saturday at Colorado, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Gonzalez worked as a primary pitcher behind Brandon Woodruff in his last two outings, but he'll serve as a traditional starter for his final appearance of the regular season Saturday. The 34-year-old has pitched well in limited innings during September, posting a 1.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB in five outings (18.1 frames).

More News
Our Latest Stories