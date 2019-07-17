Gonzalez (arm) will return from the injured list to start Saturday in Arizona, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez is finally through with a period of dead arm that had kept him sidelined since late May. He pitched well for the Brewers in six starts prior to landing on the injured list, recording a 3.19 ERA. His return will bump Adrian Houser to the bullpen.

