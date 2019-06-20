Gonzalez (arm) will throw an "aggressive" bullpen session Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

If everything goes off without a hitch, Gonzalez will be cleared to face live hitters before eventually being sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Barring setbacks, there's still a chance the southpaw can return from the injured list prior to the All-Star break, which begins July 8.

