Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Scheduled for aggressive bullpen
Gonzalez (arm) will throw an "aggressive" bullpen session Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
If everything goes off without a hitch, Gonzalez will be cleared to face live hitters before eventually being sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Barring setbacks, there's still a chance the southpaw can return from the injured list prior to the All-Star break, which begins July 8.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Could return before All-Star break•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Set for bullpen session•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Unlikely to return during road trip•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Heading to injured list•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Surrenders four in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Denied two-start week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...