Gonzalez (arm) is expected to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Sophia Minnaert of FSN Wisconsin reports.

Gonzalez has been sidelined since late May with arm fatigue, but he was able to throw long toss Monday, and is set to throw from a mound a day later, barring any abnormal soreness. The next step in Gonzalez's recovery figures to be based on how things go during Tuesday's session.

