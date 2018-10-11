Gonzalez will start Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Friday.

Gonzalez will make his first appearance of the postseason opposite the Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw in Friday's series opener. Wade Miley will follow Gonzalez in Game 2, while Jhoulys Chacin is slated to start Game 3 in Los Angeles. Since being acquired from the Nationals at the end of August, Gonzalez has posted a 2.13 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in five starts (25.1 innings) for the Brewers.