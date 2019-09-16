Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Shifts to piggyback role
Gonzalez will follow Brandon Woodruff (oblique) on Tuesday against the Padres, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff is ready to return from an oblique injury, though he hasn't yet built up to a full starter's workload. He'll bump Gonzalez from the rotation, but the veteran should still be expecting to throw multiple innings Tuesday. It's unclear if he'll be shifted to a typical bullpen role following Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Yields two runs in four frames•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Provides five strong innings•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Struggles with control•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Drilled for nine runs•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Surrenders five earned runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...