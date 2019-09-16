Gonzalez will follow Brandon Woodruff (oblique) on Tuesday against the Padres, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff is ready to return from an oblique injury, though he hasn't yet built up to a full starter's workload. He'll bump Gonzalez from the rotation, but the veteran should still be expecting to throw multiple innings Tuesday. It's unclear if he'll be shifted to a typical bullpen role following Tuesday's contest.