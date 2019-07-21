Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Short outing in return from IL
Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over four-plus innings while striking out one.
The veteran lefty returned from the IL and looked good through four innings in his first big-league start since May 27, but three straight doubles by Arizona to lead off the fifth chased Gonzalez from the game after 73 pitches (45 strikes). He'll take a 3.60 ERA and 27:1 K:BB through 35 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Cubs.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Activated ahead of start•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Returning Saturday•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Nearly ready to return•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Another rehab outing scheduled•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Rehab to begin Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Needs multiple rehab starts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...