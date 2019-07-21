Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over four-plus innings while striking out one.

The veteran lefty returned from the IL and looked good through four innings in his first big-league start since May 27, but three straight doubles by Arizona to lead off the fifth chased Gonzalez from the game after 73 pitches (45 strikes). He'll take a 3.60 ERA and 27:1 K:BB through 35 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Cubs.