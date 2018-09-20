Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Shuts down Reds for ninth win
Gonzalez (9-11) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-0 victory over the Reds, allowing only two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out five.
The southpaw was celebrating his 33rd birthday, but his present to the Brewers was a much-needed win that kept the club just 2.5 games back of the Cubs for the NL Central crown, and three games ahead of the Cardinals for the first wild-card spot. Gonzalez's final start of the year could be even more crucial for Milwaukee's playoff chances, as he takes his 4.28 ERA into St. Louis on Tuesday.
