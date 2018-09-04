Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Slated to join rotation Saturday
Gonzalez will start Saturday against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez will make his first start for the Brewers over the weekend after being acquired from the Nationals at the waiver deadline. The veteran southpaw posted a lackluster 4.57 and 1.53 WHIP across 27 starts with the Nationals before being dealt to Milwaukee, but the Brewers are hoping a change of scenery can help him pitch closer to his 2017 form (2.96 ERA across 32 starts).
