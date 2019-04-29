Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Solid in first outing of 2019
Gonzalez surrendered two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Mets.
Gonzalez toed the rubber in a big-league game for the first time this season after starting three games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while with the Yankees. Milwaukee, who was in desperate need of an experienced starter, signed the veteran lefty Wednesday and immediately moved him into the starting rotation. The 33-year-old didn't disappoint in the series finale, as he kept the Brewers in the ballgame and departed in a tie after tossing 82 pitches, 55 for strikes. Gonzalez's next outing is scheduled for Friday, also against the Mets.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...