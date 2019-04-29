Gonzalez surrendered two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Mets.

Gonzalez toed the rubber in a big-league game for the first time this season after starting three games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while with the Yankees. Milwaukee, who was in desperate need of an experienced starter, signed the veteran lefty Wednesday and immediately moved him into the starting rotation. The 33-year-old didn't disappoint in the series finale, as he kept the Brewers in the ballgame and departed in a tie after tossing 82 pitches, 55 for strikes. Gonzalez's next outing is scheduled for Friday, also against the Mets.