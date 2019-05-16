Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Solid in win
Gonzalez (2-0) gave up one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out three through 5.1 innings taking the win over the Phillies on Wednesday.
Gonzalez worked in and out of trouble throughout the game, but only surrendered one run and earned his second win of the season. The left-hander has a sparkling 1.69 ERA through four starts, but he has a 3.01 FIP, a 6.3 K/9 and has yet to pitch six innings in an outing. Gonzalez will make his next start Tuesday against the Reds.
