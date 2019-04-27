Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Starting Sunday
Gonzalez will start Sunday against the Mets, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
Gonzalez started the season in the minors after signing late in camp with the Yankees. Released from the team less than a week ago, he's already in the majors with Milwaukee and set for his season debut. It's unclear if his place in the rotation will last long, as Freddy Peralta is nearing a return from his shoulder injury, though it could be Chase Anderson who heads to the bullpen at that point rather than Gonzalez.
