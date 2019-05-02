Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Sticks in rotation
Gonzalez is slated to make his next start Saturday against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Freddy Peralta's (shoulder) announced return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series finale against the Rockies temporarily left the back end of the Milwaukee rotation in flux, but the crowding was eased Wednesday, when Chase Anderson (finger) was forced to the IL. Anderson's absence should allow Gonzalez to stick in the rotation for at least two more starts after the 34-year-old fared well in his initial outing with the big club last weekend. Gonzalez will get a second straight matchup with the Mets squad he limited to two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings.
