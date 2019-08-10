Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Stingy in no-decision
Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rangers, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings while striking out two.
The veteran southpaw wasn't dominant, but aside from a solo shot by Hunter Pence, Gonzalez didn't give up any hard contact and exited the game in line for his third win of the year. He'll carry a 3.20 ERA and 42:16 K:BB through 50.2 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Twins.
