Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Strikes out four in return from IL
Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings while striking out four.
The veteran lefty returned from the IL and only permitted a second-inning run on a Javier Baez triple and a wild pitch. He was removed after 71 pitches (43 strikes). He'll take a 3.35 ERA and 40:13 K:BB through 45.2 innings into his next start Friday at home against the Rangers.
