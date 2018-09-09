Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Strong Brewers debut

Gonzalez (8-11) allowed one run (none earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out seven across 5.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Giants.

Gonzalez had a successful debut as a Brewer, turning in his first scoreless start since May 28 and highest strikeout total since June 2. He managed those results on the strength of 16 swinging strikes and six groundball outs. Gonzalez has struggled with inconsistency across his last nine outings, allowing only one earned run or fewer in four starts but also allowing five or more earned runs in the other five.