Gonzalez allowed no hits and four walks while striking out two through three scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Sunday.

Gonzalez didn't allow a run, but he wasn't efficient, throwing only 22 of his 56 pitches for strikes. Gonzalez only threw one first pitch strike to the 13 batters he faced. The left-hander has a 4.14 ERA with 60 strikeouts and a 4.41 FIP through 14 starts this season. Gonzalez is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Cubs at Miller Park.