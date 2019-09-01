Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Struggles with control
Gonzalez allowed no hits and four walks while striking out two through three scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Sunday.
Gonzalez didn't allow a run, but he wasn't efficient, throwing only 22 of his 56 pitches for strikes. Gonzalez only threw one first pitch strike to the 13 batters he faced. The left-hander has a 4.14 ERA with 60 strikeouts and a 4.41 FIP through 14 starts this season. Gonzalez is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Cubs at Miller Park.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Drilled for nine runs•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Surrenders five earned runs•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Stingy in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Strikes out four in return from IL•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Cleared to start Saturday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....