Gonzalez (2-1) allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Reds.

Gonzalez allowed a leadoff triple, setting the tone for a troublesome first frame in which he allowed all three of his earned runs. Thereafter, he allowed only two walks to salvage a respectable line. A lack of run support stuck Gonzalez with the loss, but he's been a solid addition to the Brewers' rotation, managing a 2.39 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 26.1 innings for the season. He'll look to get off to a better start in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday against Philadelphia.