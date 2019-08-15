Gonzalez allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings Wednesday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

There was little positive to take away from Gonzalez's stat-line, as he allowed three solo home runs and also struggled mightily with his control. While this was his shortest outing of the season, Gonzalez has struggled to pitch deep into games since returning from the injured list on July 20, completing more 4.1 or fewer innings in three of his five starts. However, his 3.81 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 54.1 innings this season remain respectable, and he'll look to bounce back in his next outing Monday at St. Louis.