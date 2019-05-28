Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Surrenders four in no-decision
Gonzalez yielded four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.2 innings Monday in a no-decision against the Twins.
The Twins did all of their damage against Gonzalez in the second inning, plating four runs on six hits, including a three-run homer with two outs in the frame. While this outing was certainly his worst since joining Milwaukee at the end of April, the southpaw still owns a 3.19 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 26:9 K:BB over 31 innings.
