Gonzalez isn't expected to be available to pitch in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Gonzalez fired 72 pitches in Sunday's regular-season finale, so he'll need at least a few more days before he's ready to take the mound again. The Brewers figure to use him as a reliever during the postseason, though they'll have to get past Tuesday first.

