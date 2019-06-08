Gonzalez (arm) is not expected to be activated before June 20, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee has a three-city road trip coming up, and manager Craig Counsell effectively ruled out a return for Gonzalez during that trip. The lefty is working through a dead-arm phase. He's been effective during his time with the Brewers dating back to last year, and there's little doubt the team will use him as a starter again once he's healthy.