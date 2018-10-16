Gonzalez has been named the starting pitcher for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gonzalez opened the NLCS for Milwaukee, tossing two innings while giving up a run on a solo homer off the bat of Manny Machado. This could turn out to be yet another short start for Gonzalez, with manager Craig Counsell likely attempting to keep some of the Dodgers' left-handed bats out of the starting nine. Brandon Woodruff figures to be a candidate to relieve Gonzalez after not pitching since Friday.