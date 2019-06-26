Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Won't return before All-Star break
Gonzalez (arm) will not return before the All-Star break, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Gonzalez felt some soreness during his most recent bullpen session, prompting the Brewers to adjust his throwing program. A new return timetable for the southpaw has yet to emerge.
