Gonzalez allowed two runs on seven hits with zero walks and three strikeouts across four innings during a no-decision against the Marlins on Thursday.

The veteran southpaw has allowed three runs in his last 12 innings, but that covers a span of three outings, as Gonzalez hasn't pitched very deep into games recently. That limits his value because Gonzalez isn't pitching deep enough to even qualify for wins. He is 2-2 with a 4.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 76.1 innings this season. Gonzalez will pitch next against the Padres at home Tuesday.