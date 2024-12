The Brewers signed Wolfram to a one-year contract Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wolfram has yet to pitch in the big leagues but managed to land a major-league deal from the Brewers after posting a 3.34 ERA and 61:26 K:BB across 56.2 innings at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization in 2024. The left-handed reliever will turn 28 this week.