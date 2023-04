Varland left Saturday's game against the Padres in the eighth inning after being struck in the face by a comebacker, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He allowed no runs over 0.2 innings of work before exiting.

It was a scary moment for Varland as he was hit in the chin area by a line drive off the bat of Manny Machado that had a 105 mph exit velocity. The right-hander went down to a knee before being able to leave the contest. Javy Guerra has replaced Varland on the mound.