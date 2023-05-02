Varland (hand) had his rehab assignment transferred Tuesday from Low-A Wisconsin to Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Varland surrendered three earned runs on four hits and one walk over two innings (two appearances) at Wisconsin, but he remains on track to return to the Brewers' bullpen sometime this week. The 26-year-old right-hander landed on the injured list April 16 after taking a comebacker off his throwing hand. X-rays ruled out any fractures.
