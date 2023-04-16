Varland was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right hand contusion.
Varland was hit in in the hand, face and forearm by a comebacker Saturday, with his hand being receiving the brunt of the impact. The 26-year-old will be unavailable for at least the next couple weeks. Elvis Peguero was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.
