Varland allowed one hit over 3.1 innings and posted a 9:0 K:BB over his last three spring appearances.

Varland allowed at least one earned run in three of his first four exhibition outings, but since of all things "turning down his PitchCom because the batters could hear it" -- as illustrated by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel -- he has been almost perfect. Varland was selected by the Brewers in the Rule 5 draft and has never pitched above the Double-A level, so his odds of breaking camp with the big club are still long. However, the Brewers may not want to return him to the Dodgers, so he remains in the mix for the time being.