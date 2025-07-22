Encarnacion is slashing .271/.352/.458 with five home runs, six steals and a 15.6 percent strikeout rate through 45 games in the Arizona Complex League.

Encarnacion is showing potentially plus power to go with plus speed and good enough swing decisions for it to all show up regularly in games. His bat speed gets lauded by scouts and his defense in center field is at least good enough that he would be a plus defender in left. Encarnacion leads the Arizona Complex League with 18 doubles and is second in extra-base hits (23) behind Arnaldo Lantigua (24), although Lantigua is 18 months older than Encarnacion.